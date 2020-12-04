Elizabeth Renee Ramsey Dec 4, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Renee RamseyElizabeth Renee Ramsey, 76, died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice find Brigham City man passed out drunk after attack on girlfriendClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawlDavis School District working on pilot plan to reduce COVID-19 closure timeUpgraded charges filed against man in 14-shot attack on people in OgdenMan pulls gun on Ogden grocery store employeesTremonton man charged with allegedly raping woman after summer swim outingMan allegedly threatens to kill food delivery person 'to protect his country'Shot fired in argument at tire shop, Ogden man arrestedSunset woman charged with three felonies in St. George road rage incidentWeber County man arrested in child sexual enticement case +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Ben Lomond High's sparkling new athletic facility is up and running after girls basketball opener Prep basketball roundup: Fremont girls blast Orem to open hoops season Utah county seeks to restore size of national monument UDOT to motorists: Stay away from U.S. 89, I-15 through Davis County this weekend Ogden man sentenced to prison for running drug ring on Montana reservation Case of father-son fight over church mission heads toward trial Utah getting COVID-19 vaccine, possibly by next week $8.3M centerpiece of Ogden's new arts and creative district downtown nearing construction