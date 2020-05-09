Elizabeth Wheeler 87, Died May 3, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clearfield High seniors claim their caps and gowns, with a little extra fanfare
- Mad at mom, Ogden 5-year-old takes car and drives onto Interstate 15
- Ogden's iconic Swift building coming down for good
- North Ogden Divide to get $1.98M upgrade; closures of roadway at times expected
- Fire crews battle blaze after being sent to wrong city
- Horseback rider airlifted to hospital after falling, injuring her back
- Ogden store attendant hit with truck after dispute over restroom access
- Torture of girlfriend nets Clinton man 6 years to life in Utah prison
- Weber County indoor archery facility, unique to Northern Utah, nears completion
- Troubled Utah nursing homes threatened by COVID-19
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Clearfield High School's class of 2020 collects their caps, gowns and diploma covers at the school on Monday, May 4, 2020. The school's regular commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, but a virtual ceremony will be held on May 26. Faculty wore masks…
Latest News
- Pump up your playlist to fight tough times
- The TX. 10: Coolest critters we'd like for pets
- Bottom Line trivia
- Tame the procrastination monster
- Sunday Drive: New Ford F250 comes with some great trailering additions
- Confidentiality questioned: Health Dept. socially distances from releasing business names
- Weber County Latinos account for an outsized number of COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 guidelines spur Ogden reps to rethink how to prod census participation