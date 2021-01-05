Ella Jean Thackeray
1927 ~ 2020
Ella Jean Thackeray went to live with her Heavenly Father on December 28, 2020 after a long Illness. Jean was born September 18, 1927, in Ogden, Utah. Jean was adopted at a very young age by Joseph and Ella Palmer. Jean grew up in Malad, Idaho on her parents' farm. She attended school in Malad and upon graduation attended Weber State College.
Jean married her life-long partner, Alma J Thackeray, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 27, 1946.
Jean had a very long and successful working career, at Hill Air Force Base and retired from the IRS in 1974.
Her family and grandchildren were the most important things in her life. Her interests included traveling, knitting, counter cross stitch, and spending time at their mountain property with family. Jean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved children. Throughout her life she volunteered with the Girl Scouts and held various church callings including primary teacher and Cub Scout den mother.
Jean is survived by her son, Kevin Thackeray, and grandsons Travis (Kim) Lewis, Clinton (Jessica) Thackeray, Nick (Sheryl) Thackeray, Cory (Melissa) Thackeray. Jean had 8 wonderful great grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Alma Thackeray and daughter, Linda Lewis, and her brother George Palmer.
Jean was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Flo and David Stacey, Comfort and Care Home Health Care, Symbii Hospice Care for their loving and kind care of Jean and the family during her illness.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah 84404, followed by funeral service at 11 am. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
The funeral will be live streamed on Jean's obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.