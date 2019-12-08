June 6, 1923 ~ November 14, 2019
Ella Mae Kraft, 96, AKA Ellie, Matriarch, Wife, Widow, Friend, Mom, Christmas, Grannie, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great Grandma passed away November 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Utica, New York on June 6, 1923 to Norman and Marie Berg. She was a spitfire from the beginning, likely from necessity due to having three brothers.
Ellie joined the Army during WWII, as a code breaker. When asked about her service, she would state, "I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you."
While in the service she met the love of her life and best friend, Edward S. Kraft SR. They were married in full military regalia in 1945.
They had six children, Edward S. Kraft Jr. (Judy), Sharon M. Scroggins (Johnny deceased), Linda S. Caldwell (Jack deceased), Paul N. Kraft (Connie), Mark J. Kraft, and Jean F. Wingate (Mike), thirteen Grandchildren, numerous Great-Grand children and three Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, two sons in law and a Great-Great grandson. She was a member of The Catholic church, Women in military service and the American Legion.
She also retired from Internal Revenue Service. Ellie was a world class knitter. She loved roller-skating and roller-dancing with Ed. She traveled the world, loved puzzles of all kinds and most of all was a thrill seeker.
On her 90th birthday she rode all the rides on top of the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. We could talk her into almost any dare devil adventure except skydiving, and she would have done that if she had been younger. What a full, wonderful life!
Ed and Ellie are surely roller dancing in heaven. She will be inurned at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota with Ed. There will be no service at her request.
Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice of Yuma or to the Christmas fund at Emerald Springs assisted living and retirement community in her honor.
Day is done, gone the sun, from the hills, from the lake, from the skies. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh. May this soldier God keep.