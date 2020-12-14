Ella Peterson Kelley
1947 ~ 2020
I was born April 24, 1947 to Elias Spencer Peterson and Hazel Hadley Peterson at Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. I lived in Taylor most of my life. The hardest part of my childhood was when my father went on his first mission when I was 4 years old, and then again when I was 6 years old. I missed him so much. The saddest time was when Grandma and Grandpa Hadley died so unexpectedly in a car accident.
I was married May 1, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple to Terry Andrew Kelley. We had four children, Melissa Kelley, Sean Kelley, Scott Kelley and Melanie Kelley. We were also blessed with four grandchildren, Hailey Kelley, David Kelley, Ashley Burton, Braxtyn Clark and three great-grandchildren, Emma Jensen, Aleksander Jensen and Elowyn Kelley. I was preceded in death by: my husband Terry, my daughter Melanie Kelley, and my parents.
I enjoyed working with Scouting programs and special needs scouting programs. Going to Wood Badge training was a spiritual experience even though it was very physically challenging. Going to the Temple was peaceful and spiritual to me. I enjoyed reading and crafts. I received my Practical Nurse Degree.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the West Weber Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed on Myers web-site www.myers-mortuary.com under Ella's obituary where condolences may also be sent to the family.