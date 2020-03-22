On Sunday, March 15th, Ellard Benedict Bia, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully at the age of 61. Ellard ("Chief") spent over 25 years working for the Union Pacific Railroad and chose to spend his retirement in the Ogden area surrounded by his friends, family, and loyal canine companion, Maiden. He felt the happiest driving on mountain roads, windows rolled down, with Judas Priest blasting through his speakers.
We will cherish the memories of Scrabble games played, chess games we mostly lost, music shared, and powwow trails explored. While a lifelong Utahn, his heart belonged to the Boston Red Sox and the Tennessee Titans. All who knew him will miss his sharp sense of humor, uniquely decorated Christmas cards, and his personalized CD mixes. Our world lost a little light and a whole lot of love this week.
He is survived by his mother, Ella Mae, sisters, Debbie McBryde (James) and Dana Bia. Ellard is preceded in death by his father, the late Denny Bia, and his siblings, the late Dorathea George and Vincent Bia.
A memorial and celebration of his life is being planned for the future. Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden is accepting condolences on behalf of Ellard's family.