January 12, 1941 ~ August 25, 2019
Ellen Grieve of Plain City, Utah passed away at her home on August 25, 2019.
Ellen was born on January 12, 1941, to Peter Grieve and Ruth Bowen Grieve.
Ellen graduated from Weber High school in 1959. Ellen lived in Ogden, Utah for a short time while working at Superior Beauty as a beautician. She served a mission for the Latter-day Saint church in the Atlanta, Georgia States. After her mission, Ellen moved to Salt Lake City, Utah working with the church in customer relations for 35 years.
Ellen retired and returned home to Plain City where she resided for 15 years.
Ellen is survived by one brother, Frank (Paula) Grieve of Sand Coulee, Montana; one sister, Ruthann (Glen) Avis of Ogden, Utah; three sister-in-laws; Claramae Grieve of Plain City, Utah, Quennett Grieve of Plain City, Utah, and Sharon Petrero of Mesquite, Nevada; as well as many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Plain City 6th Ward, 2280 N. 3600 W. Friends may visit with family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment, Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North.
Condolences may be shared at: