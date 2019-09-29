Ellen J. Bevan

Our mother and grandmother passed away surrounded by her children.
Ellen was born in Primgar, Iowa to Carl W. and Victoria Johnson. The family moved to Utah in 1948. Ellen married Thomas Bevan on September 1, 1966. They were married for over 44 years, Tom passed away in 2010.
Ellen is survived by her children, Sherry Tolman of Plain City, Carrie (John) Wright of South Ogden, Vicki (Troy) McGhee of Pleasant View and Wade Bevan of Ogden. Grandchildren Clairesse (Justin) Miljour, Brooke (Jon) Thompson, Beau and Elli Herrick and Samuel Wright and her sister Mary Cope.
Ellen was the perfect example of unconditional love, and approached all of life with a joyful heart. Her optimism and ability to find the good in any person or situation was unique.
She was a devoted Christian and impacted many lives through her dedication to prayer, teaching and service.
Ellen was the best mother any child could ever wish for. She dedicated her life to raising her children with love and respect. Ellen was also the best grandmother in the world and she made her grandchildren's lives magical. She adored each of them and her favorite memories were of their many adventures.
She had many friends, which she cherished through the years. Their loving kindness towards her will never be forgotten, especially towards the end of her life.
She wanted to say special thanks Dr. Joan Balcombe and the staff at Ogden Wound Clinic, as well as the staff at Fresenius Dialysis, and all of the medical staff that took care of her through the years.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harrison Pointe for the outstanding care they provided her in her final days.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
At Ellen's request, a private family service will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: