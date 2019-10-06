Our sweet wife and mother, Ellen Leah Bauer Urie, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home in Clearfield of natural causes.
She was born on October 21, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah to Robert and Fern Guymon Bauer, the 9th of nine children.
Mom grew up in Cedar City where she enjoyed a very happy childhood in the three-bedroom home with seven children and she shared a bed with two sisters. Needless, to say they were very close over the years. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah after her marriage to Thomas Roy Urie on November 20, 1959. They moved to Clearfield in 1966 where she resided until her death. Their marriage was solemnized on June 13, 2014, in the Bountiful Temple which meant a great deal to her.
She provided babysitting in her home to earn extra money. She also worked at ZCMI in the gift wrapping department during the Christmas season and was a reading tutor for the Davis School District. She found great enjoyment and satisfaction in these two jobs.
Ellen was a member of the Clearfield 6th Ward and served in various callings in Relief Society, Primary and Young Womens. She set a great example of service throughout her life. She was often found serving her family and others when her health was good. She also had a love for reading.
Her kids and grandkids were a great blessing in her life and she loved them very much.
She is survived by her husband, Roy, their children: Christine (Cordell) Johns, Clearfield; Jeannine (Jeff) Salisbury, Logan; Bradley Allen (Sandra) Urie, Layton; Brian Scott (Emily) Urie, Bountiful; Colleen (Val) Saunders, West Haven; 21 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister, Carol Naegle and brother, Merrill Bauer. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son, Mark Russell Urie, and grandsons, Weston and Warren Urie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Clearfield 6th Ward, 220 West 975 North, Sunset. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: