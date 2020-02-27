Ellen Louise Pettigrew 93, passed away February 24, 2020. A Private Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released 25 bighorn sheep on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Antelope Island. The sheep were transported from Montana to establish a new herd on the Island after a 2018 respiratory virus wiped out the preexisting herd of about 150 sheep.
