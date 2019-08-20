Perry? Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, Ellen Shirley Hunsaker Valcarce, passed away peacefully at her home on August 16, 2019.
Shirley was born on September 18, 1929, to John Dale Hunsaker and Leah Yates. She was born in Bothwell, Utah and lived in Box Elder County her entire life. Shirley graduated from Box Elder High School. She married her high school sweetheart, John Peter Valcarce in 1949, in the Logan Temple. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
They had six children. With her husband, they owned Valcarce Farms, growing produce, including their well-known peaches for over 50 years.
Shirley was involved in the South Box Elder County Farm Bureau, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her greatest accomplishment is her family. She loved spending time with all of them.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John; five children: Vickie Topik, Dale Valcarce, Susan (Lewis) Brough, Mary (Paul) Nelson, Peter Valcarce; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a brother, Wayne Hunsaker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Valcarce; great-grandsons: Gage Olson and Boston Lewis; siblings: Ann Williams, Neal Hunsaker, Bill Hunsaker and Brent Pulsipher.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry 6th Ward, 1290 West 2950 South, Perry, Utah.
Viewings will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah and again on Thursday, at the church from 10:00? 10:40 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at: wwwgfc-utah.com