Ellen Wolfe
September 29, 1942 ~ March 29, 2021
"Together Again"
Ellen Wolfe, 78, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, March 29, 2021.
She was born in Ogden, Utah on September 29, 1942 a daughter of Clarence and Edna Mobley. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and this is where she met and married the love of her life and best friend, James Wolfe on June 7, 1960 they stayed in Ogden and raised three children together.
Ellen worked all her life and loved taking care of others. She worked at North Ogden Care Center for many years and loved what she did. After leaving the care center she worked at IRS until she retired after 18 years.
Ellen's favorite past time was playing Bingo with her friends and it wasn't often that she would miss a week of playing. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them for holidays and attending the various activities that her grandchildren participated in.
Surviving are her children, Wendy (Mike) Guerra, James "Rob" (Jenny) Wolfe, and Brittny (Danny) Shelton; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Alvin) Nelson; brother, Steven Mobley; and her special sister and best friend, Karen Hadley all of Ogden. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, James Wolfe; her parents, three sisters, and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
We want to express a special thanks you to the Legacy House of Ogden for their great care of our mom.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.