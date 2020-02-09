Ellis Darwin "Dar" Belnap

1931 ~ 2020
Ellis Darwin Belnap, 88, passed away February 5, 2020, in Ogden, Utah of complications resulting from pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family.
Dar was born October 17, 1931, in Burton, Idaho to George Ellis and Mable Hill Hall Belnap. He was the ninth of twelve children. He married Delora Rae Avondet on September 28, 1951, which ended in divorce in 1972. He later married Jean Carver Salmon on August 4, 1973.
Dar grew up in Hooper, Utah on the family farm. He and his siblings worked hard to help support their large family. He loved all things sports and music. He was particularly passionate about baseball and loved pitching. He excelled as a baseball pitcher and was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. An unfortunate accident curtailed his professional career. However, he continued to enjoy playing and coaching many accomplished local baseball players. Dar and his family loved to gather around the piano singing hymns and the many songs his dad had written. They traveled frequently singing for many audiences and he later received a music scholarship from Weber College. He organized the annual spring classic basketball tournament featuring players from Utah's four major universities. Later he changed the name of the tournament to Tara's Classic in honor of his deceased granddaughter. Dar worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, as a sports officiator, and as an insurance agent. Dar was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many music callings.
Survivors include his children, Janet (Jeff) Mead, Riverton, UT; Judy (Brian) Melaney, West Haven, UT; Jeff (Amy) Wright, Springfield, OH; Brad (Donna) Belnap, Alpine, UT; Angie Wright, Las Vegas, NV; Blake (Amy) Belnap, Preston, ID; stepchildren, David Salmon, Debbie Hohosh, and Becky Thornock; brother, LeGrande Belnap, Hooper, UT; sister, Audrey Hobson, Idaho Falls, ID; 32 grandchildren, and 65 great-grandchildren. Dar was preceded in death by his first wife, Delora Rae Avondet; his second wife, Jean Carver Salmon; his father, George Ellis Belnap; his mother, Mable Hill Hall Belnap; brothers, Lowell, Valoy, Linden, Gary, and Frances (Bud) Belnap; and sisters, Thora French, Elma Ross, Vola McDonald, and Iola Murray; one granddaughter, Tara Stark; and one great-grandson, Lucas Mead.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ogden River Ward, 373 15th Street, Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
