Ellis Nelson Child
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Ellis Nelson Child, returned to his heavenly home on September 11, 2020. He leaves a legacy of generosity and love.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 1053 West 4400 South, Riverdale, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary of Roy 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah and prior to the services at the Church 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment at the Weston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the charity of your choosing.
