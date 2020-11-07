Elmer Gross Nov 7, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elmer GrossElmer Gross, 78, Died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden High coaching legend Phil Russell dies at 75 after long battle with COVID-19Guest op-ed: Senator Lee, Trump is nothing like Captain MoroniSouth Ogden woman chased, attacked in home; estranged husband arrestedNorthern Utahns will see different, more military aircraft during the next two weeksNew medical emergency flight service coming to Northern UtahEarly returns: Voters say 'No' to Weber County's Prop 18 incorporation questionHill AFB pilot becomes first to reach F-35 flight time milestoneMikaela SobersDisease expert offers clues to COVID-19 reinfection casesCOVID-19-related complaints edge up in Weber County as case count spikes +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Football playoffs: After tight 1st half, Skyridge pulls away from Davis in quarterfinals McAdams gains 410-vote lead over Owens in Utah 4th District race UEA calls on governor, local school boards to move secondary schools online Winter's sprint highlights Weber State cross country race, the 1st WSU competition in 8 months Proposition 18, western Weber County incorporation question, teetering on defeat Weber County's legislative delegation to get 2 new faces, John Johnson and Matt Gwynn Romney: Trump's election fraud claim wrong, 'reckless' Ogden judge skeptical of motion to inform jurors of death penalty costs