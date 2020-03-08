January 14, 1933 ~^February 10, 2020
Our loving dad, Elmo C. Hammer (Mike) passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho on January 14, 1933 to Earl and Erma Ward Hammer. He was one of six boys, Rulon, Rex, Leon, Dean, Elmo and Denzil.
Dad attended Payette High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He was stationed in England. This is where he met and married our mom, Angela Lane Hammer, on June 3, 1954, in Manchester, England. They resided in England for a few months. On September 9, 1954, they sailed on the military ship, U.S.N.S. General Maurice Rose, to the United States and started their lifelong adventures.
They raised three daughters, Rochelle, Vivienne, and Yvonne in their forever home in Sunset, Utah. Dad worked for 33 years at Hill Air Force Base and very much loved his family, friends, fishing and was a passionate, dedicated golfer. Leaving behind his golfing buddies, Bob, Jack, Roy, and son-in-law Bob.
Dad lost his love, Angela on January 16, 2018. He is survived by his children: Rochelle and Robert (Bob) Jelaco, Vivienne Hammer and Elliot Wigder, and Yvonne and Dean Fritz. He is also survived by many grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa.
Graveside services will be held March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A luncheon will follow at the Country Crossings Ward, 1285 South 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Legacy House Memory Care Cottages, Rocky Mountain Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their countless hours of service for Mike's care.
Condolences may be shared at: