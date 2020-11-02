Elna Cobabe Lucas

July 29, 1926 — October 29, 2020
Elna Cobabe was born at home on a hot July day in 1926, the fourth child and third daughter of Frederick James and Hazel Hudman Cobabe. Her father was a rancher, and even as a toddler, she went with her mother to the ranch in Eden to cook meals for the sheep shearing crew. When she was old enough to help, she fed motherless lambs from a bottle.
Elna attended school in Slaterville, Utah, in a three-classroom schoolhouse. There were seven students in her grade, and she dearly loved her friends and teachers. In seventh grade, she contracted rheumatic fever and spent nine months confined to her bed, watching life go past outside the big window in the living room. She was left with a damaged heart valve but considered herself fortunate to have survived.
She attended Weber High School. In her senior year when recruiters visited her high school business classes begging for students to take part-time typist work at what would become Defense Depot Ogden, she and a friend volunteered. She worked part-time until her graduation, then full-time, for four more years after the War's end.
She met John James "Jack" Lucas after the War and they married January 28, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. Jack and Elna built a home in Ogden, where they lived for six years, and then another in Slaterville, where they spent the remainder of their lives. They raised two daughters, Lynette and Sheila.
When her daughters entered college, Elna again put her secretarial skills to work, first at the Ben Lomond Seminary, then at Weber State College. She deeply desired further education, even at her "advanced age." She began taking classes and received her Associates Degree in 1996.
She served in the LDS Church all her life, and Primary callings were her favorite. She set up and directed the Family Records Extraction Program in her stake and taught Gospel Doctrine. She and Jack served for many years as service missionaries at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. In her civic life, she volunteered as the Marriott-Slaterville City historian after its incorporation.
Elna began traveling with her family as a young child, visiting the national parks and sites of interest all over the western United States. Jack loved travel, too, and together they visited 172 countries on seven continents. She made her final international trip to Cuba in 2017, after Jack's death. Year after year, they took friends and family to explore the canyons of Lake Powell (eventually making more than 70 trips.) From all she saw in her life, she developed a deep commitment to historical preservation, conservation, human rights, and education. Elna passed away at home on October 29, 2020, at the age of 94.
She is survived by her daughters Lynette (Joe) Deru of Marriott-Slaterville City and Sheila (Bill) Armstrong of Cottonwood Heights, and by her 10 grandchildren and 20.5 great-grandchildren.
Her family thanks the staff of Seasons Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice, who cared for her over the last year of her life and arranged for her to spend her final hours in her home surrounded by family.
