Elsa Rocio Velazquez, 46, daughter of Humberto and Lourdes Tiznado, passed away on October 4, 2019. She was married on December 4, 1998, to William Velazquez of Brigham City, Utah and is survived by her four healthy children: Derek, Tristan, William Jr, and Isabella. Elsa was a music enthusiast, homemaker, baker, and a motherly figure to all. She was the eldest of six siblings: Humberto Robert, Alex, Omar, Vanessa, Danny, and Monica.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S, Brigham, Utah.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. also at Gillies Funeral Chapel.
Send condolences to: