Elsie Kay Sparrow

October 14, 1941 ~ July 24, 2019
Elsie K. Sparrow, 77, passed away July 24, 2019, in Ogden. She was born October 14, 1941, in Preston, Idaho to Rueben and Jesse (Sprunt) Sharp. She graduated from Ogden High School. Elsie married Wallace Richard Thompson in 1960, they later divorced. She married Merlin James Sparrow on March 27, 1970.
Elsie was an active member of the FOE 2472 Auxiliary and was Auxiliary Mother. She made many life long friends there and enjoyed spending time with her Auxiliary sisters. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts she donated to help others and camping. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elsie worked for 25 years at the Circle Inn Pizzeria in Sunset.
Elsie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Merlin; children: Lynette K. Fergeson, Christine Hammer, Scott Thompson and Jami Sparrow (Dallas) Yeagley; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother Clair Sharp; sisters: Lucille Cook, Elizabeth Hausauer, Vernice Thomas and Donna Mae Ashe. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and four brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Eagles Lodge, 975 Wall Avenue, Ogden, Utah 84404.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
