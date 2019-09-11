Elva Gae (Petersen) Cowley

September 26, 1926 ~ August 31, 2019
Survived by her children ? Gregory Scott Cowley, Roxanne Myshael Cowley, Warren Blake Cowley, and Shannon Mathew Cowley and her three grandchildren Josh Maddocks, Elliott Maruffi, Elise Vance and five great-grandchildren.
She was born in Brigham City, Utah and resided in Murray, Utah. She graduated from BYU and the University of Utah and had a Master's Degree from New York University. She was thrilled to be around people and they loved being around her too. She lived a very full life. She was a Mother, Drama Teacher at both Kearns High School, and Cottonwood High School, an Actress, Singer, Radio Talk Show Host, Writer, World Traveler, and a Swimming Pool Owner. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at 403 East 5300 South Murray, UT 84107.
