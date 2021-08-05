ELVA LUCY PHILLIPS
October 27, 1920 - July 31, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, ELVA LUCY PHILLIPS, passed away peacefully in Orange County, California, on July 31, 2021. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on October 27, 1920, to Italian immigrants Livio and Paolina Manfredi.
Her family called her Mom, Nonna, and Big Nonna. She spoke, read, and wrote Italian and English fluently. She and her four sisters could spend hours speaking Italian and laughing together about their years together. She had two brothers, but one died in Italy and another passed away in Ogden.
Elva graduated from Ogden High School in 1938 and attended Weber College and business school to prepare her for work. She married in 1942 but was granted a divorce through the Catholic church in the 1950s. During World War II she volunteered with the USO. She worked for a lawyer at J.C. Penney, Keely's Café, Utah Bottling Works, the mayor of Ogden, and ended up with the U.S. Government for 45 years, retiring at age 75. She provided charitable support to the community through her many hours of volunteerism at Ogden Regional Hospital, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and with her 60 years with Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she served many positions including President of the City Council.
As a single mother Elva sacrificed so much to provide for her children and to be sure they got a good education and lessons to prepare them for a successful life. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent many hours doing exactly what the kids wanted. Her unique laugh was contagious, and many loved having fun with her.
Elva loved dancing, bowling, shopping (especially for Christmas), cooking Italian for family, caring for her multitude of dogs and cats, and loved playing her favorite slots at the casinos. She was very lucky winning nearly every time she played saying she could just feel when slots were going to hit. At the age of 89, she endured a major surgery but bounced back through therapy and help from her family but had to leave Ogden and move to California to be near her children.
Elva always dressed beautifully being sure her outfits were appropriate and well-coordinated. She was a seamstress. a violinist, a confidant, and good friend to many. She liked crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, working on them nearly every day. She was in good health on her 100th birthday, which she celebrated with her family at a big party and also at Pechanga casino (see "Pechanga100") on YouTube.
Elva's long-time friend and partner, Ned Miller, kept her laughing for over 60 years. He passed away in August 2017, and they will surely be dancing to "In the Mood" in heaven.
Elva was shocked by the death of her son, Dennis Phillips, in July 2020, He always surprised and teased her but she loved it. She was thankful for the care and love she received during the periods she lived with him and his wife, Nancy.
Elva was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Alba Bertoldi, Virginia Mortensen, Lena Fowers, and Yolanda Spendlove; her brothers Carlos and Paul Manfredi; and her son Dennis. She is survived by her daughter Glenda Smith (Bob), her daughter-in-law Nancy Phillips, her granddaughters Robyn Price, Carrie Westerhout (Fritz), Erin Ortega (Sonny), and Joy Gipson (Mike), her great granddaughters Alexandra Jackson, Charlie Murray, Cameryn and Aubrey Ortega, and step grandchildren Kevin and Brian Smith (Nicole, daughter Madelyn), and Madeline and Kate Westerhout.
Catholic mass will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM at La Purisma Catholic Church, 11712 Hewes St., Orange, California 92869. A viewing will be held Thursday evening, August 5, 2021, from 4 to 8 PM with Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Ferrara Colonial Mortuary 321 N. Hewes St., Orange, California 92869. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery, 7845 E Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, California 92869.
Condolences and/or flowers may be sent to Ferrera Colonial Mortuary.