Emajean Stephens Massey

February 19, 1934 ~ January 30, 2020
Emajean our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and faithful friend, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 30, 2020. She was born the middle child to Alma Dairl Hill and Jennie Lee Hill in Vallejo, CA on February 19, 1934.
She was an active and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for church services and frequently volunteered at the temple.
She worked in civil service for 35 years, retiring from Hill A.F.B. in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and watching the Utah Jazz. In her spare time, she loved to read, listen to music, dance and work on puzzles.
Emajean married Gary Lucht in 1957 they had four children; Jerry (Deanna) Stephens, Susan (Ed) Buatte, Danny (Joanna) Stephens, Brian (Sheryl) Stephens. They were later divorced. She married Theodore Stephens and welcomed six more children; Alton (Susan) Stephens, Rick (Linda) Birdsong, Cathie (Steve) Smith, Kirby (Robin) Stephens, Elaine Sledge and Eileen Johnson. She was a loving mother to all 10 children.
After losing her husband she married Edward Massey July 1, 2011. They enjoyed spending the winter months in Quartzsite, AZ and traveling around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, older sister, younger brother, previous husband and a grandson. She is survived by all her children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her loving husband Ed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
Special Thanks to our sister Susan Buatte. Without her strength and devotion to Mom this last year, we would have all been lost.
Condolences may be shared at: