September 16, 1923 ~ Thursday, May 7, 2020
Emelia Drue Hansen Aldous, 96 of Washington Terrace, Utah peacefully returned to her loving father in heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Malad, Idaho on September 16, 1923; the daughter of Sylvester Hansen and Mary Rasmussen. She was raised on a dry farm and had eight brothers and sisters; she was the sixth child born, and the second girl. She graduated from Malad High School where she played volleyball, girl's baseball, and lettered in basketball.
She married Elmer Aldous on September 26, 1941, in Downey, Idaho; they had four children. She was preceded in her death by her husband Elmer, son Lilo (Sonny) Aldous (killed in action, 1968, Vietnam), grandson Dustin Aldous, five brothers (Lilo, Boyd, Dee, Khalil, and Ace) and two sisters (Verda and Mary). She is survived by her close and loving sister Lalana Hansen Draper of Hooper, two sons William (Samantha) Aldous of Bountiful, Fred (Beverly) Aldous of Gilbert, AZ, a daughter Rose Sharnell (Phillip) Puglisi, of Washington Terrace, seven grandchildren: Heather (Craig) Freeman, Jessica Francis, Kimberly (Bill) Bost, Katie Simpson, Rachael (Chris) James, Christina Meadows, Elizabeth Raynor, and 16 great-grandchildren: Madison, Morgan, Brooklynn, Cole, Cooper, Kennedy, Sophia, Ryland, Cal, Andrew, Alexandra, Cody, Elijah, Brinley, Avery, and Logan.
She was a lifelong devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as President of the Ward Primary as well as a Stake Missionary; she also served in the Ogden, Utah Temple for many years.
She worked as a medical assistant for a local doctor for 33 years. She was a loving and caring wife and mother; a survivor of the Great Depression, World War II, colon cancer, and heart disease; and she witnessed the advent of television, the first moon landing, and the Terror Attacks of September 11, 2001.
She will be remembered for her unending service to others, and her loving, kind, giving nature. We will always cherish her and her spirit.
Graveside services were held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
