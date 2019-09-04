February 5, 1934 ~ August 29, 2019
Emil Otto Hanson, 85, died of natural causes while traveling with family in Pendleton, OR late Thursday evening, August 29, 2019.
Emil was born on February 5, 1934, in Wadena, MN to Otto Theodore and Blanche Marie Martin Hanson, one of eight children: five sisters and two brothers.
He completed the 9th grade in the state of Washington and three years later received his GED at the same time his friends graduated. He earned a BS and Masters from Utah State University in Logan and a Doctorate from the University of Utah.
Emil served in the National Guard and in the US Army as an MP during the Korean conflict, stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. While there he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and met his sweetheart, Joanne Beverly James.
They married September 16, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple, then welcomed six special children: Brian (deceased), Brad (deceased wife, Cindy), Keith (wife, Teresa), Joy (husband, Brett Shelton), Grant (wife, Kammy), and Larry (wife, Lisa).
After several jobs as a teenager, he became a bricklayer. After graduation from Utah State he became a high school counselor in Ogden, then at Weber State, followed in service by Registrar, Director of Admissions, Dean of Student Administrative Services, and Assistant to the President of Weber State University. Emil gave Weber 30 years of loyal productive service.
Over the years he has served in many teaching and leadership callings in both wards and stakes, including bishoprics and high councils, with five years as Branch President of the South Ogden Rehabilitation Center. After retirement, Emil and Joanne served as missionaries at the Ogden Regional Family History Center for 22 years, 15 of which Emil was Director.
Emil was a member of UAACRO, AACRO, and the National ACT Council. He was a presenter at many state and national conventions and conferences. Soon after their move to the Colonial Court Apartments, he became the night and weekend manager for 15 years, finally retiring at 82 years of age.
His son, Larry, has added: Dad was a home designer and builder, landscape artist (including brick and rock work), oil painter, writer, author, compiler of family histories and 'Books of On', a family history researcher, rest home storyteller (25 plus years), and a hand ballplayer for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; four children and their spouses; 19 grandchildren and their spouses; and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Comrie of OR, and by a special niece, Vickie Hooten (husband, Herman - deceased) and a nephew, Mike Shapiro.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, following cremation, will take place at a later date at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., South Ogden.
