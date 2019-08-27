Our dear father and loving husband, Emilio Aoay Estoque was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on July 31, 2019. He chose not to fight this terrible disease and was able to share the final weeks of his precious life spending time with his family. Emilio passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones with a smile on his face Friday, August 23, 2019.
Emilio celebrated his 80th birthday on June 2018 and wrote his very own birthday announcement:
"I, Emilio Aoay Estoque was born in Agoo, La Union, Philippines on June 8, 1938, to Francisco and Crispina Estoque. My dad and I boarded the General Edwin D. Patrick, a military boat to the United States in February of 1959. My dad was U.S. Army retired, so my cost was only $20 for my meals. To supplement our fares, we worked on the ship.
We reached the United States in March 1959. My dad and I lived together in the International Hotel in San Francisco, California until I volunteered for the U.S. Air Force on May 26, 1961. The Air Force flew me over to Lackland Air Base, Texas where I spent eight weeks in Basic Training. I was also given additional medical training because the Air Force had a plan for me. My first permanent assignment was Mather A.F.B. in Sacramento, California. After four years in the military I received my U.S. citizenship on May 3, 1965. It was while I was in Sacramento that I met my gorgeous Chinese wife Sandra Louise Dong, we were married on June 26, 1965. Two months after our marriage the Air Force informed me to pack my things and head to Clark A.F.B in the Philippines, my wife joined me and we would be stationed there for two years. Living in Balibago, Angeles City, Philippines. At Clark A.F.B. I was able to apply my medical training to the casualties of the Vietnam War. Where I saw what a war can inflict to human beings. I worked six days a week and 12 hours a day for two years. Two of our five children were born in the Philippines. Homestead A.F.B. in Florida would be my last base I would serve. I retired honorably on May 23, 1969.
My wife and I decided to reside in Utah where some of our relatives lived. Sandra and I worked at Hill A.F.B. and both retired in 2003. Emilio retired after 38 years of service and Sandra with 25 years. We are blessed with five beautiful children, 10 grandchildren, and three and a half great-grandchildren. My hobbies include RV-ing, golfing (little) going to the movies, bowling, fishing, reading, gardening, playing the organ, and traveling.^
Emilio has always been surrounded by love, support, and tender care from his wife of 54 years Sandra, and children; Cheryl (Curtis) Barnett, Steven (Tina), Jennifer, Kimberly (Darren) Scott and Darren (Jen) Estoque. Emilio was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Crispina (Aoay) Estoque, his brother Samson, his sister Angie, his mother-in-law Jennie Dong, and his brother-in-law Donal Townley.
Special thanks to Symbii Hospice, most especially; Sharee, Candace, Tom and Shaylee. You made the process effortless and we appreciate your friendships and knowledge that helped us through this difficult time. Thank you also to the many friends and family who have stopped by to visit, sent letters of cheers and condolences, and offered our family unconditional love and support. We love you, Dad! Your love and legacy will be forever in our hearts.
Emilio Estoque's funeral will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit with family from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to the services at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Emilio Estoque Memorial Fund at any Mountain America Credit Union.
