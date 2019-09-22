April 1, 1932 ~ September 18, 2019
I, Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor, 87, died September 18, 2019, at my home in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was born April 1, 1932, in Plano, Idaho to Charles Floyd Burrell and Edna Burnett Burrell. I was raised with my sisters, Vionia Summers and Leada Stratton (Idaho Falls), and brother, Lewis Fife. I attended Plano Elementary, Edmunds High School and later graduated from Sugar Salem High School and Seminary.
I married David H. Taylor on November 8, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together we raised four children, David Charles Taylor (Big Lake, AK), Loralee Salter (Stafford, AZ), Collins Jack (Shaylyn) Taylor (North Ogden, UT) and Andrea Price (dchapman@larkinmortuary.comLogan, UT).
I was always active in the LDS Church and held callings as the Relief Society and Primary President in the Ogden 14th Ward. I served LDS missions to Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Family History in Salt Lake City, Utah with my husband.
I am survived by my husband, four children, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Salt Lake Stake Center (242 W 200 N). Interment will follow at Aultorest Memorial Park (836 36th St. Ogden). Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary (260 E South Temple) and Thursday, September 26th from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the Salt Lake Stake Center.
Condolences may be shared at: