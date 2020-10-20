Emma Afton Vance (Dickerson) Davis
1937 ~ 2020
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Emma Afton Davis, 83, passed away at home surrounded by family. Afton was born on August 28, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Welton Ferrell Vance and Emma Afton Rice.
On September 2, 1955, she married Franklin Wayne Davis. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
After retiring from Hill Air Force Base, she worked as a campground host for American Land and Leisure.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, traveling, jigsaw puzzles, tootsie roll pops, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Afton is survived by her four children: Doralyn (Mike) Dale, Lynn (Joann) Davis, Diana Feeney, Kevin (Garee) Davis, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren, brothers: Eddie (Sharon) Dickerson, Jay Dickerson, sister Hazel (Gale) Maycock, brother Kim Dickerson, sisters'-in-law Jean Davis and Shiela Davis, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her parents, step-father Granville Dickerson, two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and will be live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com (where condolences may also be sent to the family). Viewings will be on Wednesday, October 21st from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 10:00-10:40 a.m. Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Special thanks to Hearts for Hospice & Home Health for their compassionate and loving care during her final days.