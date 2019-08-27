Emma Joyce (Mason) Nay passed away peacefully on August, 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born January 27, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to John Clifford and Maren Janette Mitchell Mason. She graduated from Davis High School.
Joyce married Leland George Nay on June 8, 1956, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Leland passed away in May 1961, leaving Joyce with a 1-year old daughter and expecting another child in October.
As a member of the LDS Church she served in various callings, but mainly as the ward organist, or the Primary, or Relief Society pianist.
She worked at Hill AFB as a Program Management Specialist and retired after 30 years of service. Joyce loved knitting, gardening, reading, playing the organ and piano and always welcomed a good laugh.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Diane Salazar and Leann Cole, her seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Elden, Beth, and Geraldine.
Joyce will be remembered as a strong woman who persevered through life's challenges. She always put her family first and leaves behind a legacy of love.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
