Enedelia G. Solis

April 30, 1949 ~ July 13, 2019
Our beloved wife, sister, mother and Nana passed away at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Raul V. Solis; daughter Gloria Hererra (Dominic), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St., Ogden, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the mass from 9 to 10 a.m. with a Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St., Ogden, Utah. Interment Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: