February 18, 1938 ~ September 17, 2019
Enoch (Archie) Archibeque was born on February 18, 1938, in Mancos, CO to Pacomio and Rebecca Romero Archibeque. He was number seven out of thirteen children. Archie has gone home on September 17, 2019, from congestive heart failure and leukemia.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Travis AFB, CA; Nellis AFB, CO; and Tainan, Taiwan during the Formosa Straits Conflict.
He married Delores Sumora-Gomez and they had a son. They were later divorced. He married Nancy A. Young, gaining two daughters and five sons. They were married for 45 years.
Archie worked in construction and the insulation business his whole life, finally retiring at age 75. He remained very active and was a proud lifetime member of American Legion Post 9 and VFW Post 1481. He was a member and leader of the Honor Guard for many years. Archie volunteered many hours at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home. He was grateful to all of his fellow veterans for years of friendship and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Victor, George and Elias; sisters Sophia, Tony and Ruth.
Archie is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Robert (Kerrie) Archibeque, Wesley (Ernie) Barnes, Mont (Martha) Barnes, Tammy (Mike) Jensen, Robert (Debbie) Barnes, Vickie (Rusty) Spinden, James (April) Oakley, and Brian (Gwen) Oakley. He is also survived by brothers Gilbert (Alice) Archibeque and Pacomio (Linda) Archibeque; sisters Betty (David) Nipper, Madeline Brown, Francis Clark and Becky Likes. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all, including many beloved nieces and nephews.
Archie will be cremated and his ashes interred at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at the graveside on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at VFW Post 1481 on September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. for all friends and family, 907 W 12th Street, Ogden, UT 84404.
The family would like to thank all the McKay Dee Hospital staff and the IHC Hospice team who cared for him in his final months. A special thanks to Tammy and Vickie for all of their support and countless hours caring for him during his illness.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: