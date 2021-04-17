Enola Marie Taylor Eastman
May 16, 1963 - April 9, 2021
On Friday, April 9, 2021, Enola Marie Taylor Eastman, mom, sister, grammie, and companion, passed away in Willard, UT at the age of 57. She was born May 16, 1963 in Arizona to Bertha and Bill Taylor. As a young girl, Enola enjoyed being outside and she spent much of her time playing with and watching over her little brother. From a young age it was evident that Enola had a special heart and eye for everything that lived--whether her siblings, animals, or plants.
Just before her 20th birthday, Enola was blessed to become a mom bearing a lifelong companion and best friend, Meghan. Her children were her greatest blessing and love in life. She taught them to seek the good in everyone and everything, to look for hidden, intricate beauty, to be open-minded, resilient, and to care deeply for others.
She is remembered as a compassionate, encouraging, tenderhearted, loving, peacemaker. She was blessed to find her soulmate, Greg, and spend the last 21 years enjoying canyon drives with their dogs, sunsets, laughs, and nature together.
Enola was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bertha, and brothers, Frank and Jerry. She is survived by her brother, Geof, her four children, Meghan, Coltan, Laura, and Justin, the love of her life, Greg, and her four grandchildren.
A memorial will be held in the beautiful outdoors as Enola would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you plant a flower or tree in a spot that will remind you to see beauty in each day.