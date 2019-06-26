April 26, 1980 ~ June 12, 2019
Eric Arthur Gavin, a loving son, brother and father returned to his heavenly home on June 12, 2019. Eric was born April 26, 1980, in Ogden, and raised in Pleasant View by his parents, Ann and Kerry Gavin. He was soon walking into walls and other objects and it was discovered that he had poor vision. He wore thick eye glasses at one years of age^the cutest toddler you ever saw. He never let this limitation prevent him from doing anything. Eric played basketball, baseball and soccer in his youth and was especially great at swimming, skiing and snowboarding. He won the ski racing Coca Cola Cup at Nordic Valley when he was five years old.
Eric loved spending the 24th of July Fiesta Days at his grandparents in Spanish Fork, attending the parade and rodeo. He looked forward to riding the tractor with his grandfather on the family farm. Jazz basketball was his favorite sports team. He and his mother had season tickets and loved attending the games and waiting for the players after the game to get autographs and high-fives. He received a hug from John Stockton after a memorable loss in the play-offs.
Eric was a good student and graduated from Weber High and Weber State University. He always had a strong personality which got him into some mischief. In 9th grade he was elected class clown, a distinction his younger sister Lindsey shared with him.
Vacations were a big part of family adventures. Eric traveled all over the United States, Mexico and Canada. One of his favorite trips was camping on the beach in Southern California, boogie boarding in the surf and making sand castles with Lindsey. Snorkeling in Hawaii, swimming with sea turtles was a favorite memory of Eric's.
Eric married his junior high sweetheart, Crystal Volpi. They were so very young, but they worked hard and provided a loving home for Paige Nicole(20), Brinley Erica(16) and Parks Jay(15).They grieved over the stillbirths of Derick and Tanley. Eric felt that his greatest gift was his three beautiful children that he loved dearly and was so very proud of. He was their biggest fan at soccer games, wrestling matches and gymnastic meets. He planned fun weekends for them snowboarding at Snowbasin, boating at Pineview, BBQs in the backyard, attending concerts and festivals together. He was adventurous and continually looking for something fun and different he could share with them.
Eric was an extremely hard, meticulous worker, putting his all into everything he did. He worked hard finding a career that would provide a good life for his family. He ultimately chose to work for Comcast, where he was employed almost 15 years. Part of that time was spent with the sales dept., where he excelled as one of the top sales representatives every month. During this same period he owned his own hydro-seeding business and was constructing homes for his family to live in. He had a real talent and eye for building the most beautiful homes. He most recently worked as a general contractor for commercial building and enjoyed the challenge of completing every project with perfection.
Eric suffered serious depression that led to addiction and legal problems. We are confident that we would have the joy of being with Eric for many more years if mental health care was affordable and our judicial system helped those with addictions and mental illness rather than incarcerate them. A quote Eric recently shared "He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone." John 8:7.
Private graveside services at Ben Lomond Cemetery will precede a celebration of Eric's life on June 28, 2019, at 7:00 in the evening at the Gavin home. Please bring your favorite stories, memories and photos to share.
