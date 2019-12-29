October 1, 1946 ~ December 24, 2019
Eric Hess (Skip) Isakson passed away in his childhood home December 24, 2019. Eric was born October 1, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School and went on to attended Utah State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.
He later received his MBA from the University of Utah. Eric worked as an insurance underwriter in Denver, Albuquerque and Las Vegas. Eric moved back to Utah in July 2019 due to failing health.
Eric is preceded in death by his father Eric W. Isakson, mother Lucy Hess Isakson, and his brother Steven H. Isakson.
He is survived by two brothers, Michael and David Isakson (Karen Haney), and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved as if they were his own children.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., following the viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Weber Heights Stake Center, 1401 Country Hills Drive, Ogden.