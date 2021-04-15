1967 — 2021
Eric James Anaya, born to Joe L. Anaya and Anita L. Anaya (Kendall), on January 5, 1967, passed away on April 3, 2021
Eric was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Eric was a participant in the Special Olympics in his youth and graduated from the Weber Basin Job Core. He enjoyed fishing with his family and listening to the police scanner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anita Anaya; his brother, Kenneth Anaya; and his grandparents. Eric is survived by his brother, Joe A. Anaya of San Francisco, California and his sister, Adreana A. Anaya of Brigham City, Utah.
There will be a small graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers you might consider making a donation to the Utah Parent Center at https://utahparentcenter.org/donate/
