Eric James Swanson
"The Walmart Guy"
September 23, 1969 - June 24, 2021
Eric was born in Berkeley, CA on September 23, 1969. He started life with many challenges as he was born with Spina Bifida, but Eric never let that define him. He lived a full and happy life and had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. Unfortunately, in December 2020 he started having some health troubles and eventually received a diagnosis of Glioblastoma in early February. He fought with all he had, but it was one thing he couldn't overcome.
Eric moved to Southern California when he was six years old and grew up in Yorba Linda, CA. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1988. He still has such wonderful friendships that were made in those fun filled high school years.
Eric was always a dedicated worker. He got his first work permit when he was 16. He loved making money. He had a variety of jobs from day care to office work. He then went to work for K-Mart. When K-Mart was closing he went to work for Walmart. Eric loved working for Walmart and was known to many as "The Walmart Guy". He never met a stranger and always treated people with respect. He made wonderful lifelong friends there. The day he passed away he said he was going to work and paratransit was coming to pick him up. He was truly a dedicated person.
Eric loved his Raiders. He was so excited they were moving to Las Vegas so he would be able to go to some of the games. Of course, there was also the added benefit of being able to play blackjack!
The Angels were his baseball team, although, he was an honorary bat boy for the Los Angeles Dodgers the year they won the World Series.
While growing up in Orange County, Eric looked forward to Sports Camp each summer. This was an amazing program that taught children with disabilities that they could participate in a variety of sports. Eric didn't just watch sports, he participated. As a teenager he was on a traveling wheelchair basketball team. This taught him many life lessons about traveling and being a part of a team. He also played wheelchair tennis and was fortunate to travel to Australia and New Zealand to play in tournaments for 6 weeks. After moving to Utah, he took up skiing on a mono ski. The National Abilities Center in Park City was his favorite place for skiing.
Hawaii was Eric's top destination place. He traveled there about once a year with his family and friends. He also traveled to Spina Bifida conferences around the country to meet up with all his friends he had made through the years.
Eric looked forward to camping and fishing each summer. He enjoyed our many trips to Christmas Meadows and he always enjoyed going to Sitka, Alaska with his dad, Gary Swanson. To everyone's delight he kept our-freezers stocked with salmon and halibut.
Eric loved his family unconditionally. He is survived by his parents, Norm and Jean Anderson, his sisters Michelle Johnson (Chris) and Kathleen Mueller (Cliff), his nieces and nephews Rya, Lyla, Sloane, Nathan (Savannah), William and Hannah (Gunthrie), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Gary Swanson, and his grandparents Aletha & Leonard Swanson, Bonnie Short and Morris Faust, and Fawn and Norman Anderson.
His 10-year-old niece said it best, "It will be ok when Uncle Eric passes away, because he will have wings and be free and fly out of his wheelchair."
Eric is now free and flying. He will be in our hearts forever.
Services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84404. Viewing will be Thursday, July 1st from 6-8PM. Service will be Friday, July 2nd at 11AM with a viewing prior from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Eric's service will be live streamed on his obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.