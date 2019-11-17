1970 ~ 2019
Sorry for the passing of Eric Kent Gale on November 1, 2019. He fought a good battle but lost to the war of cancer.
Eric was born and raised in Ogden, Utah in the shadow of Hill Air Force Base. He developed a fascination with aircraft at an early age, and joined the United States Air Force just days after turning 17 years old. He served in the Air Force's airborne reconnaissance community for 22 years and garnered leadership experience on several intelligence, surveillance, and ISR weapons systems. While gaining combat experience, he served in dozens of countries throughout his career culminating with an assignment to the National Guard Bureau of the Pentagon as an assistant to the Functional Area Manager for Intelligence where he fluently read and spoke Russian. He was the youngest airborne supervisor, receiving recognition from Congressman Jim Hansen.
Eric loved science fiction and wrote the book, "IO Rising" which was published in 2011.
Eric is survived by his parents, Susan and Jim Coleman, Kent and Barbara Gale; brothers, Conway (Cristy), Steven (Melanie) Coleman, and James Gale; nephews, Adam, Nick, Alex, and Allen; and niece, Madeleine Coleman. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
To our Air Bear: You are soaring thru the stars! We really love you Eric, but you are gone now. We had a lot of fun with you making model rockets! We really miss you. Love Allen and Madeleine.
A special thanks to the McKay Dee Hospital Staff and Veterans Administration Hospital Staff for their loving care of Eric.
No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
