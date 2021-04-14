Eric Samuel Evans
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Eric Samuel Evans, of Layton, on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born July 10, 1973, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Samuel Taylor Evans and Janet Hall Evans.
Eric graduated from Layton High School, Class of 1991. Following high school, he joined his father in running the family-owned business, Sam T. Evans Pickup Cover and Trailer Sales, a proud legacy that began in 1959. Eric eventually became the CEO/Owner and recently celebrated his 30th anniversary in the truck accessory industry. He married his high school sweetheart, Nicole Christine (Brennan) Evans, on December 30, 1995, and they had three amazing children whom Eric adored. The family was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on December 29, 2012.
Eric cherished time with his family and they traveled the world together. In addition to travel, he enjoyed hunting, collecting guns, golfing, wood working, painting, listening to music, and snuggling on the couch watching movies. He was an audiophile with a passion for loud speakers and bumping beats. As a rabid hi-fi aficionado, music was incredibly important in his life. He was an avid griller and regularly impressed his friends and family with his famous smoked ribs.
Eric was kind and generous with a charitable and tender spirit. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served for many years as a Counselor in the Young Men's Program. The boys admired Eric and cherished their friendships with him. He felt his church callings were divinely inspired as he was a kid at heart. He was also charming and warm, and never met a stranger. His laugh was infectious and his playfully jokes drew belly giggles. Eric had a rebel soul, and loved fast cars and awesome jacked up trucks.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Nicole; children: Abigail (age 17), Brennan (age 14) and Asher (age 6); parents, Sam and Jan Evans; sister, Lori (Dan) Schaerrer; sister, Sheri (Val) Clark; his hunting companion and beloved Labrador Retriever, Charlie, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Out of respect to current health conditions, the family kindly requests that masks be worn and proper social distancing adhered to.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Ward, 2505 N. Church Street, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Red Barn Academy in Farmington (www.redbarnfarms.org) or the Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.