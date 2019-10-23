February 2, 1987 ~ October 19, 2019
Our son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Eric Scott Belnap returned home to his Heavenly and Earthly Fathers on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1987, in Ogden, Utah to Francis Alvin "Bud" Belnap and Margaret Ann Thompson Belnap. He was the youngest of nine children. He was a loyal family man and family was his #1 priority. His father was his hero and he cared for him selflessly and patiently for many years. They shared priceless moments and wisdom with one another.
His innate curiosity led him to study intellectual and spiritual topics on a daily basis. He loved the scriptures, his animals, especially his dog, Nasya, and his cat, Luscious. He enjoyed spending time at Fish Lake with his family and hiking the surrounding mountains. The family swimming pool was well utilized and cared for by Eric. He loved spending precious moments with his nieces and nephews there. He was an accomplished athlete, especially excelling as a catcher and linebacker. He inherited his exceptional work ethic from his dad and loved working alongside his cousins at Dean Murray Construction. He also had a special bond with his cousin, Dale "Dee" Hunter.
Eric is survived by his mother, Ann; and his siblings, Robert Kirk Belnap (Linnea), Lori Belnap Pehrson (David), Kristin Jean Ballou (Richard), JoAnn Niederhauser (Troy), Gary Ross Belnap (Lea), Brooke Belnap; 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Lisa and Kerry, and his father, Bud.
Services will be held for family and close friends. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Myers Mortuary in Layton for their compassionate service.
Eric will be greatly missed until the glorious day we are reunited.