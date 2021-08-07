Erick Erickson
1940 - 2021
Erick Boyce Erickson was born in Ventura, CA, May 19, 1940 to Marlon and Bernice Erickson. He has lived in Ogden, Utah for most of his life. He was married to Patricia Payton Erickson on July 24, 1959 and they had two children, Emily Hassan and Brian Erickson.
He leaves behind his sister, Nadine Tribe and his two children, Brian Erickson, Emily Hassan and her husband Omar. His grandchildren are Kyle, Amanda, Alec, Tyne, Madison and Hannah, and he has 4 great grandchildren.
Erick had a wonderful, adventure filled life and is now reunited with Patricia.
Private graveside services will be held at the Uintah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donate to a tree fund at Valley Nursery.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary 834 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com