Erika Karin MacArthur

June 3, 1939 ~ May 21, 2019
Erika was a resident in Peach Tree Place assisted living; and passed away at 03:38 on May 21, 2019 from Hypoxia.
She was born in Berlin, Germany to Willie and Hedwig (Wurch) Donner on June 3, 1939. Erika lived and worked in Berlin until she married Airman Douglas MacArthur in October 1964; they were married for 55 years.
She was a military wife and relocated frequently to accompany her husband at stateside and overseas assignments.
In Minnesota, she endured some of the worst winters of her life but also, got Jeff the first of many dogs that would fill her heart with joy.
When Doug was deployed to remote Alaska, Erika lived in Modesto, California and worked at Gallo winery. They had her work the champagne line because the machines were German. It was at Vandenberg A.F.B., that she learned to drive a car in the flower fields of Lompoc.
When Doug returned from remote Turkey; they were assigned to Antigo A.F.S., Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, she received the delight of her life; her 5 1/2 week old adopted son Robert.
When her husband served a year in Vietnam, Erika and Robert lived with her parents in Berlin. After Vietnam, they spent a year at Cannon A.F.B., New Mexico followed by six years at Rammstein A.F.B., Germany. At Rammstein she worked as a cashier at the Base commissary; a job that would prepare her for future positions in that field of work.
In 1979 they were transferred to Hill A.F.B., Utah. Erika's excellent gardening skills paid off when they won yard of the month. Also, she worked the cashier's cage at the base exchange and later managed the base shoppette.
The next three years were spent at Spangdahlem and Hahn air bases, Germany followed by one year at Nellis A.F.B., Nevada. Erika hated Nevada's extreme heat and the desert landscape and longed for the mountains of Utah. She was so happy when their next and final military assignment was Elemendorf A.F.B., Alaska.
Erika loved Alaska and said it is the only place you can step out of your house and be kissed by a moose. She did experience a traumatic event while walking her dogs on base at night, she and her friend was attacked by a moose. Her friend was hit in the head and almost killed. Erika carried her friend to the Base hospital where they saved her life.
Erika was amazing, not only was she smart, she had more common sense than ten blue-collar workers. She loved her position as cashier and vault teller at a bank in Anchorage and First Security Bank in Ogden. After her husband's retirement, they continued to live in Clearfield.
The family would like to thank everyone at Fairfield Village Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided Erika after three different major surgeries.
A special thanks to her best friend, Linda Larsen whose laughter, time, devotion and love made Erika's last few years of life on earth, livable.
Erika is survived by her son: Robert MacArthur, daughter-in45-law, Danielle DuMerer, granddaughter; Mabel MacArthur; husband; Douglas MacArthur and sisters; Gisela Craig and Hannelor Besieger.
Erika did not want a formal funeral and would like any donations in her memory to be given to the ASPCA
Cremation under the direction of Neptune Society, 2120 South 700 East Space C, SLC, UT.