Erin Frances Hammett Perry
September 27, 1929 ~ December 22, 2020
Erin Frances Hammett Perry was born September 27, 1929 to David S, and Erin L. Fraser Hammett in Birmingham, Alabama, the second of three daughters. She wouldn't admit it but her husband claimed she was her father's favorite.
In her early 20's she and a friend began church shopping and told an associate at work about some of their experiences. The associate was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and urged her to investigate the church with the missionaries. She did, and at age 22 joined the LDS faith over objections of some family. Father not objecting.
Her future husband met her through the friend who had introduced her to the church and at age 23 married Myron Perry in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity December 19, 1952. She passed away three days after her 68th wedding anniversary.
While serving in the Southern States Mission she greatly wanted children and finally provided a family of four, three daughters and one son. Order of birth, daughter, first born, son, two daughters. Her baby daughter is a nurse and took exceptional care of her in her last days.
She passed away peacefully at home of natural causes December 22, 2020.
She worked at various places part-time and retired from HAFB. After retirement, she and husband, Mike snow birded at Death Valley, California, Quarzite and Yuma, Arizona making many lifelong friends at campsites and church.
She was very active in her church serving in Primary, Cub Scouts and Relief Society and Presidency.
She was a grand, delicate lady who knew how to get after her husband as occasion warranted and will be greatly missed. She was "THE BOSS".
She is survived by her husband, Myron, daughter Erin Hargrove, Kaysville; son, David (Laura), Syracuse; daughter Eileen Whinham, Roy; and daughter, Cathleen Perry, Roy.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Evelyn Lee and Elizabeth Murtaugh and extended Southern family members.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com