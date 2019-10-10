Ernest ^"Ernie"^ B. Espinoza

December 30, 1938 ~ October 6, 2019
Ernest Espinoza a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at his home in Uintah, Utah, on October 6, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 30, 1938, in Bloomfield, New Mexico to his parents Ponciano and Feliciana Espinoza.
Ernie married the love of his life on November 26, 1960. They had two beautiful daughters, Debbie (Tom) Jones and Brenda Espinoza and four grandchildren, Shaylee Jones, Chantel (Mike) Varney, Chelsea (Max) Cordova, and Emily (Ben) Willis; and seven great-grandchildren, Aiyden, Trent, Julien, Anaya, Zane, Isaiah, and Aaliyah with one on the way.
He was very proud to graduate from Washington High School on February 18, 1999. Ernie retired after 29 years of working at Hill Air Force Base and 16 years of working at Ogden City Water.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an all around handyman. Ernie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was affectionately known as Papoo and Pa to his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Ernie is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, Joe (Becky), Danny, Mike (Reyna), Paul (Margaret), and two sisters, Mary (Brian) and Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1110 East 5550 South, South Ogden. Interment, Uintah City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
