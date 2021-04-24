Ernest "Ernie" Charles Miner
1930 ~ 2021
Ernest "Ernie" Charles Miner died at home on April 20, 2021 with his loving wife beside him.
Ernie was born January 7, 1930 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City. He married Joyce Gattung Miner in 1948.
An ambitious and self-made man, Ernie was dedicated to his work. He owned Kool Breeze of Ogden and Miners Investments working tirelessly to make them great.
He enjoyed travel, especially to Lake Powell, and spending time with his family. Ernie loved outdoor activities of all kinds, including snow and water skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, golfing, and swimming; he was always ready for a new adventure with his family.
Joyce stood by him through thick and thin for 72 years. She dedicated herself to him and cared for him at home to the last minute of his life.
Together they had four children: Ronna Roth (deceased), Edward Miner (Kathy), Dee Murray, and Blake Miner (Linda). They both appreciated having Dee, their daughter, with them. She laughed, worked very hard, and encouraged every step of the way. We are grateful for her. Ernie loved his children; he gave them each a strong upbringing and a path to follow in life. He spoke of them often and was very proud of each of them. They also raised two granddaughters.
Ernie is also survived by ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He felt truly blessed to have them in his life and enjoyed the many hours they spent together.
Ernie was preceded in his death by his parents, Faith Cunningham Miner and Harris Frank Miner, and four siblings: Evelyn, Opal, Loyal, and Victor.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to his nurse Stephanie. She went above and beyond to care for Ernie and make him comfortable, and always helped lift everyone's spirits when needed. Thanks also go to Kristen, Ashley, and everyone on his hospice team that helped Ernie in his final months.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.