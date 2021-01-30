Ernest Leno Bertagnolli
June 8, 1934 ~ January 23, 2021
Ernest L. Bertagnolli, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. There is a large emptiness left in the hearts of many. Ernest "Ernie", husband, father, gramps left a hole for all. Ernie passed away at home from complications of cancer.
Ernie was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 8, 1934, to Louis and Josephine Bertagnolli. He has two sisters Elda Shifrar, deceased and Gloria Doughty of Buffalo, Wyoming.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Delores of 61 years of marriage; two sons, Mike (Staci) and Jonathon (Brigette) and six grandchildren who he was very proud of, all six graduates of college.
Ernie is a veteran serving in the Army stationed at LaRochel, France as a MP Officer. He worked for the Department of Defense for 35 years administering contracts to dispose of toxic and hazardous chemicals for the Western World.
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Tammy at Encompass Hospice and all her co-workers who gave Ernie all their loving care. Thank you to Father Cummins for his prayers and staying with our family until the end. We would also like to thank the Visiting Angels for their time and kindness to Ernie.
In lieu of flowers our family asks donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, SLC UT 84108.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.