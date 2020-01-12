Ernestine Evelyn Moss

January 24, 1931~ January 8, 2020
Ernie has left us to go and be with her wonderful pets. She was born in Visalia, California and grew up in Sacramento and attended school there. She worked at McClelland Air Force Base and attended college at nights. While working at McClelland AFB she met her husband Ray, they were married in 1956 in Utah and made their home here in Ogden. She spent all her life rescuing and caring for animals.
She loved the year they lived in Alabama while Ray attended the Air War College. Ernie has been active in the Cosmopolitan Club, the Officers Club at HAFB, Promoters of the Sacred Heart at St. Joseph's Church, Doberman Rescue from her home, Humane Society, Great Salt Lake Dog Training Club, the Sheltie Club and Girl Scout leader.
She spent many years doing dog therapy work. In 1983 she formed a group of therapy dogs and started visiting retirement homes, schools, prisons and hospitals along the Wasatch Front. The dogs did tricks and the group was very popular and loved by all. They made people smile and brought sunshine to their lives. They made weekly visit until 2006 when her health failed.
Ernie was preceded in death by her parents and two older sisters.
