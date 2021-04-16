January 19, 1940 — April 11, 2021
Ernestine L. Mora passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born January 19, 1940 to Esther Trujillo and Louis R. Chavez in Montrose, Colorado.
Ernie attended Ogden City Schools.
She married Tomas Maestas Jr. they later divorced; she then married David Mora, they were married for 57 years.
Ernestine was an avid Raiders fan and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother and cook! She loved cooking wonderful meals for her family; she was the best cook ever! She loved being with her great grandbabies.
She loved playing pool and hanging out with friends at the Acapulco Club.
Ernie is survived by her daughters; Christina (Trini Gil Sr.), Debra Delgado Buni (Rick Hernandez), Virginia (Gina) Valdez, and sisters; Geraldine Medrano, Patricia Belanger, Anna Bonner, nine grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, special aunt Henri, sisters; Susie, JoAnn, and Marlene.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 514 24th Street, Ogden Utah.
