Ervin LaVon Haws, Jr (Von)

Ervin LaVon Haws, Jr (Von)

 Contributed

Ervin LaVon Haws, Jr (Von) departed this life peacefully surrounded by his loving family. We'll miss you, daddy, but know you're dancing now with mom! Condolences may be sent to:

www.myers-mortuary.com

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!