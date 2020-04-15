Ervin LaVon Haws, Jr (Von) departed this life peacefully surrounded by his loving family. We'll miss you, daddy, but know you're dancing now with mom! Condolences may be sent to:
Most Popular
Articles
- Harrisville man beats coronavirus, calls on public to take ailment seriously
- Weber School District announces new school administrators for 2020-21 school year
- Separate trials set for two men charged in shooting death of Ogden teenager
- Three charged in sex trafficking of teenage girls in Ogden prostitution operation
- Are we sheltering in place? Clarification on Davis and Weber-Morgan 'stay at home' orders
- Woman suffers brain bleeding in alleged beating on Interstate 84
- The struggle is real for one young couple looking for jobs in midst of pandemic
- Ogden man charged with sexually abusing teen girl he met online
- Ogden murder suspect to remain jailed despite arguments about coronavirus risks
- Hill AFB air show cancelation will provide another hit to Northern Utah's already floundering economy
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Catholic Community Services loaded items from its food bank into people's cars on Friday, April 3, 2020. Because of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the food bank has not been using volunteers and people are staying in their vehicles to pick up their food.
Latest News
- Gov. hopeful Greg Hughes chooses southern Utah running mate
- Ogden 3D printing company shifts to making face shields that protect against COVID-19
- Fotu Katoa named new head football coach at Layton High; LCA now on coach search
- See how many COVID-19 cases are in your area on new Weber-Morgan map
- Weber State basketball: A look at the roster, 2020 commitments as signing period opens
- GOP U.S. House hopefuls touch on coronavirus, bipartisanship in virtual debate
- Weber State basketball recruiting: LMU guard transfer Seikou Sisoho Jawara commits to Wildcats
- Census Bureau requests deadline change due to COVID-19 delays