November 5, 1929 ~ October 15, 2019
Esther May Quisenberry Grant, 89, died October 15, 2019. She was born November 5, 1929, in Laramie, WY to Walter and Lillian Braisted Quisenberry.
She married Leo P. Grant Jr. on March 18, 1948. From that union came one son, Robert P. Grant and four daughters; Jeanine Emerson, Patricia (Randy) Rhodes, Paula Grant, Debbie (Randy) Richmond.
In 1961, Leo was transferred by the UP Railroad to Ogden, where they lived out their lives raising their five children. Leo died March 28, 2004.
She was a kind and loving mother to her children and seven grandchildren: Cathy (David) Munsell, CaraLee (Corey) West, Zach Jahner, Farrah Watts, Elise (Roger) Murray, April (Brian) Higley, Derek (Kristy) Emerson.
She also had 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was particularly close to her two great-grandsons, Drake (Kenzie) Dearden and Bryson Dearden.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and husband.
Special thanks to Hidden Valley Assisted Living and Legacy Healthcare Hospice for their loving care.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 - 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
