August 13, 1927 ~ May 25, 2019
Esther Sara Barrera passed peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. She was born on August 13, 1927, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Zulema (de la Serna) Lagos and Ernesto Lagos. An only child due to the loss of her maternal mother at birth, Esther was raised by her aunt and uncle, Elina (de la Serna) de Brie and Santiago de Brie in a very loving extended family. She was taught to be considerate of everyone and to be very mindful of the disparities within societies. Early on she learned to be independent, self-reliant, modest, caring, generous, and self-assured. All who would come to know her would easily identify those personal traits about her.
In Buenos Aires in 1954, she married Juan Carlos Barrera (deceased 1981 New Orleans, LA.) amongst family and friends after a five-year engagement and would remain forever devoted to him. Together they embarked on a 27-year journey that would include extensive travel throughout South America, resettled in the USA in 1964 (naturalized US citizen 1973) and experienced living abroad on work-related assignments.
As a mother and grandmother, she had unconditional love and pride for her survivors: sons Miguel Angel Barrera and Pedro Santiago Barrera, and daughter-in-law Alexandra Barrera and granddaughters, sisters Victoria Sara Barrera and Isabel Anna Barrera.
Esther was a devout Roman Catholic; she had an unwavering and profound belief that her faith provides strength and spiritual guidance. The need for helping, caring for, and forgiving others was always with her. She found volunteering at schools, hospitals, and the church rewarding and fulfilling.
A Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. The interment will be in New Orleans, LA. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lake Lawn Park, where she will forever be with her beloved Juan Carlos.
In lieu of flowers, prayers are graciously accepted.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: