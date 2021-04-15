1933 — 2021
Etheleen Elizabeth Gerald Holt passed away April 8, 2021. After being apart from her eternal companion for 16 years, Etheleen was called home to be with Clayton Jay Holt and her precious daughter Gayle, and many loved ones that have passed on before her.
Born July 26, 1933 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. She was the second child of Belvin and Ella Gerald. Etheleen was born in the South, fitting for her as her southern hospitality knew no bounds, a true southern belle through and through. She was raised with proper manners to include, "yes ma'am and no sir" in all settings. She grew up in Centerville, SC where both of her parents worked in the Uniroyal Mill. She was raised in a happy home with two brothers and two sisters that she adored. She was raised with the teachings of our Savior central in her home. She was blessed to be born into a home where the restored gospel of Jesus Christ was taught. She was an active member of one of the oldest original southern units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Etheleen was valedictorian of her high school graduating class, and encouraged her children and grandchildren to excel in school. Only after her children were well into their adulthood, did she reveal that her high school graduating class consisted of seven classmates.
She met her eternal sweetheart, Clayton, at a Gold and Green Ball in Columbia, SC. Clayton was stationed at Fort Jackson in the Army after serving a mission in Sweden. Their romance blossomed into a fast-paced relationship with Clayton mailing Etheleen an engagement ring before he left for Germany. He wanted to secure his little southern belle to be his forever.
Clayton and Etheleen were married civilly September 22, 1953 in SC, within two days of Clayton returning from his army service in Germany. They were sealed for time and all eternity a few days later, October 5, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. Her parents joined with them to be sealed along with her siblings. Etheleen was courageous leaving her southern home to start a new home in the West with her sweetheart. Clayton and Etheleen chose to make their home in Utah, and raise their family on the Holt family farm in Syracuse. Her southern heritage was always important to her and Dad was gracious in coming back often to visit family and friends.
Mom remained devoted and in love with her eternal companion Clayton all the days of her life and beyond. The light of her life was her family. Dad and Mom raised their children with the gospel central in their lives and beliefs. She enjoyed playing with her children and grandchildren. As a grandma, she was always one to get down on the floor with them and play for hours. She was a master of making each moment personal, making each child feel loved and special. Each grandchild has many precious, magical and personal memories of her. Above all she was spunky and fun, and chased them up the stairs teasing, "Horse bite the pumpkin".
Etheleen's home was always open to anyone including many southern visitors, friends of her children and even a foreign exchange student (Nana). She was honored to prepare a meal for President Ezra Taft Benson and served him in her backyard. As a southern cook she could hold her own with anyone. She could keep eight pots going on a 4-burner stove. In her life she fulfilled many ward and stake callings. Her personality was always warm and inclusive to all.
Over the years, Etheleen made life-long friends to include those working with her at R.C. Willey & Sons furniture store, where she was store manager and the first woman to serve on the R.C. Willey board. She remained there until her retirement.
She was active in her community, serving on the Syracuse Historical Society with Clayton. They helped to organize much of the history of Syracuse. They were recently honored and received from Mayor Gailey, the key to the city. Etheleen and Clayton traveled throughout the world together on many trips and cruises. After retirement they traveled with their children and grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, daughter Gayle, brother Ernest Gerald, and son-in-law Dennis Earl. She is survived by her sisters; Eunice Brigman, Lillie Woodrow and brother David Gerald. Also survived by her children; Bryan (Holly) Holt: Redmond WA, Paula Earl: Hooper UT and Brad (Nicki) Holt: Hopkins SC. Etheleen has also left a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Clayton has called for his "Sug" to join with him in the eternities. Mom, our hearts ache knowing you are no longer here, but we are a family of faith and we take comfort knowing you are united with loved ones and just a prayer away.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the wonderful caregivers and facilities at Chancellor Gardens Memory Care and Symbii Hospice for their kindness, professionalism, and devotion to Mom.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Legacy Stake Center 2024 S. 1475 W. Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Funeral Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Etheleen's obituary.
Internment: Syracuse City Cemetery
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com